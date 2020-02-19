This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
2018 winner ruled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup due to injury

Native River will miss the marquee race next month.

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 11:39 AM
Richard Johnson and Native River after winning the 2018 Gold Cup.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NATIVE RIVER HAS been ruled out of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup with a suspensory tendon injury.

Winner of the race in 2018, he would have been heading back to the Festival next month aiming to become the first horse since Kauto Star in 2009 to regain the blue riband event.

The 10-year-old had appeared right back to his best this season, winning at Aintree and only recently in the Denman Chase at Newbury.

He was also prominent in the betting for the Randox Health Grand National, although his participation in that race had still to be confirmed.

Trainer Colin Tizzard’s son and assistant Joe said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to scratch Native River from the Gold Cup this morning – he’s picked up a suspensory tendon injury, which means his season is over.”

The Tizzards do still have a valid Gold Cup contender in their yard, with Betfair Chase winner Lostintranslation

