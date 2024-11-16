Home By The Lee lands Lismullen Hurdle, Found A Fifty wins the Fortria

HOME BY THE Lee turned the tables on Bob Olinger to take the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.

The two horses have met in this contest three times, with the former defeating the latter by two lengths in 2022.

The following year the ever-popular Bob Olinger exacted his revenge and took the title as Home By The Lee could only finish third, with Zanahiyr between them.

This year Henry de Bromhead’s Bob Olinger was the 11-8 favourite with Home By The Lee sent off at 7-1 for Joseph O’Brien, and it was the two geldings who locked horns in the latter stages.

O’Brien’s runner eventually prevailed, scoring by three and a half lengths under Danny Mullins to regain his title.

“He ran well in the race the last couple of years and he was a good bit better off at the weights this year,” said O’Brien.

“It is very much his first run of the year, but I thought he really went through the race well and jumped well. Danny was impressed with him. I couldn’t be happier.

“We always keep him fresh, so we will wait for Christmas (Hurdle, Leopardstown) now and then he will go from Christmas to Cheltenham. His path kind of plots itself.”

Jack Kennedy won the Fortria Chase on Found A Fifty, right. Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O'Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Later on Saturday, Gordon Elliott’s Found A Fifty won the Grade 2 Fortria Chase in the hands of Jack Kennedy.

Joseph O’Brien and Danny Mullins were denied a feature double as Solness came up a neck short in second, while Senecia was a length back in third.