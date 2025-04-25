McCloskey and Kok back for Ulster against star-studded Sharks

ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has been able to recall centre Stuart McCloskey and wing Werner Kok for tomorrow night’s pivotal URC clash with the Sharks in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].
10th-placed Ulster hope to break back into the top eight with just three regular-season games remaining before the play-offs.
McCloskey returns after missing last weekend’s defeat to Leinster with injury, while South African flyer Kok makes his first appearance since January as he starts on the right wing.
With Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore out injured, in-form Ireland international Jacob Stockdale has moved from the left wing to fullback, with Zac Ward completing the back three.
McCloskey partners Jude Postlethwaite in midfield as Nathan Doak and Jack Murphy continue as the halfback pairing.
Matty Rea comes into the back row alongside Nick Timoney and James McNabney, who is at number eight.
Alan O’Connor captains the team from the second row in what is set to be his final home appearance for Ulster before leaving this summer, with Cormac Izuchukwu continuing after an excellent outing against Leinster last weekend.
Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole make up the front row with loosehead Andrew Warwick, who is also bidding farewell at the end of the season, along with Matty Rea and Kieran Treadwell. Second row Treadwell is part of a 6/2 bench split for Ulster.
Meanwhile, John Plumtree has retained his array of Springboks stars as the Sharks look to build on last weekend’s win away to Edinburgh.
Eben Etzebeth captains from the second row, with the likes of Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, André Esterhuizen, and Aphelele Fassi providing firepower.
Ex-Munster and Leinster lock Jason Jenkins comes into the starting XV along with back row James Venter.
Ulster:
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Werner Kok
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Zac Ward
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. Matty Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. James McNabney
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Callum Reid
18. Scott Wilson
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Kieran Treadwell
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Aidan Morgan
23. David McCann
Sharks:
15. Aphelele Fassi
14. Ethan Hooker
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Andre Esterhuizen
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Jordan Hendriks
9. Jaden Hendrikse
1. Ox Nche
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Vincent Koch
4. Eben Etzebeth (captain)
5. Jason Jenkins
6. James Venter
7. Vincent Tshituka
8. Siya Kolisi
Replacements:
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Ntuthuko Mchunu
18. Hanro Jacobs
19. Manu Tshituka
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Bradley Davids
22. Siya Masuku
23. Jurenzo Julius
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
