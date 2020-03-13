This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
NBA stars chip in with $100,000 each for support staff at their respective teams' home venues

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Love have come up big for staff at the Bucks and Cavs’ home arenas amid the suspension of the NBA season.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Mar 2020, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,481 Views No Comments
Giannis Antetokounmpo has donated to the Fiserv Forum staff.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS STAR Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love and donated $100,000 to support the staff at the Fiserv Forum following the suspension of the NBA season.

The NBA was put on hold on Wednesday after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Utah Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Gobert’s team-mate Donovan Mitchell has since confirmed he has contracted the virus, while the NCAA has cancelled March Madness in response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Love pledged $100,000 to support staff at the Cavs’ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, who would be impacted by the suspension.

Antetokounmpo has now followed suit, donating the same amount to staff at the Bucks’ Fiserv Forum home.

“It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my team-mates’ lives easier,” Antetokounmpo said in a Twitter post. 

“Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together!”

On Friday, US president Donald Trump officially declared a national emergency in the United States, where there have been just under 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The42 Team

