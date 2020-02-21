This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Philadelphia need overtime to see off Brooklyn and maintain impressive home run

Joel Embiid scored 39 points in the Sixers’ overtime victory.

By Press Association Friday 21 Feb 2020, 8:08 AM
THE 76ers WENT from being booed off the court at half-time to escaping with an eight-point overtime victory during a roller coaster clash with the Brooklyn Nets in Philadelphia.

After opening up a 22-6 early lead, the Sixers gave up a 44-8 run that left the home crowd enraged and handed the Nets a 52-42 half-time lead.

However, Philadelphia looked a different side in the third quarter as Joel Embiid, who finished with 39 points and 16 rebounds, began to impose himself.

Caris LeVert scored 25 points for Brooklyn as the match finished 103-103 after regular time but the hosts outscore the Nets 9-1 in overtime to keep their impressive home streak alive.

The 76ers have won 26 of their 28 home games at the Wells Fargo Center this season, including their last 12 matches.

In Atlanta, Trae Young carried his strong form from the All-Star weekend into a dominant 50-point effort for the Hawks against the Miami Heat.

Young was on fire from beyond the arc, sinking eight threes to lift Atlanta to a surprise 129-124 win.

Fellow rookie All-Star Bam Adebayo led the way for Miami with 28 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo showed why he was an All-Star captain in a dominant performance for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Detroit Pistons.

He finished with 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks won 126-106.

Wrapping up the rest of Thursday’s action, the Houston Rockets cruised to a 135-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings overcame the Memphis Grizzlies 129-125 and Malik Monk scored 25 to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 103-93 triumph over the Chicago Bulls.

Press Association

