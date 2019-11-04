This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
LeBron's Lakers win fifth straight game, Kawhi leads Clippers

James recorded his second successive triple-double courtesy of 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Nov 2019, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 750 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4878126
Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James.
Lakers duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

LEBRON JAMES POSTED a triple-double as the in-form Los Angeles Lakers topped the San Antonio Spurs 103-96 in NBA action last night.

James record his second successive triple-double courtesy of 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Lakers to their fifth consecutive victory.

Star team-mate Anthony Davis chipped in with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Dwight Howard had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers – who improved to 5-1.

The Spurs were led by Dejounte Murray’s 18 points and 11 rebounds in An Antonio, where Rudy Gay added 16 points off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard put up 30 points as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the visiting Utah Jazz 105-94 – the home team using a 40-point final quarter to get the win.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler impressed in the Miami Heat’s 129-100 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Butler had 18 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals for the Heat, who raced out to a 46-14 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back to register a third straight win.

James Harden scored 29 points for Houston, while Russell Westbrook was held to just 10 on three-of-11 shooting.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Sunday’s results

  • Indiana Pacers 108-95 Chicago Bulls
  • Miami Heat 129-100 Houston Rockets
  • Sacramento Kings 113-92 New York Knicks
  • Los Angeles Lakers 103-96 San Antonio Spurs
  • Dallas Mavericks 131-111 Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Los Angeles Clippers 105-94 Utah Jazz

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team



