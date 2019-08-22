This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neale Fenn leaves Longford amid Cork City speculation

The former Tottenham youngster has been heavily linked with the top job at Turner’s Cross.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 6:02 PM
56 minutes ago 1,061 Views 1 Comment
Neale Fenn has left Longford
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

NEALE FENN HAS left Longford Town, The42 understands, amid speculation that he is set to take charge at Cork City.

As first reported by 98FM’s Jamie Moore, Fenn is now expected to take over at Turner’s Cross.

It comes as a blow to Longford during what is a crucial point in their season. With three games remaining, the club are currently third in the First Division and look set to earn a spot in the promotion play-offs as they vie for a place in the top flight.

Cork City, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing season. Having finished second last year, the Leesiders currently sit seventh in the Premier Division table. They also endured a disappointing loss to Progrès Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the first qualifying round of the Europa League, missing out on a tie with Rangers as a result.

Their poor form ultimately cost manager John Caulfield his job back in May, with interim boss John Cotter taking the reins since then.

Former Tottenham youngster Fenn is a fan favourite at Turner’s Cross from his days there as a player. He made over 80 appearances for the club between 2004 and 2006, and in 2005, was part of the side that won the club’s first Premier Division title since 1993. 

