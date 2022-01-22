Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 22 January 2022
Advertisement

Negotiations continue over €30 million-rated Traore

The winger is reportedly edging closer to a move to Tottenham.

By Press Association Saturday 22 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,947 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5661921
Adama Traore (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Adama Traore (file pic).
Adama Traore (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TOTTENHAM ARE yet to finalise a deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who will travel with the midlands club for their game at Brentford on Saturday.

Spurs are keen on signing the 25-year-old Spain international and are understood to have had a £15million (€18 million) bid rejected earlier this week, with Wolves reportedly holding out for £25 million (€30 million).

But the PA news agency understands talks are still ongoing as the London club try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.

Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, has been identified as a target by managing director of football Fabio Paratici, with boss Antonio Conte intending to turn him into a right wing-back.

Despite the speculation, Traore is part of the Wolves squad that is travelling to London for Saturday’s Premier League game.

Boss Bruno Lage said: “We have a top player with us, a lovely guy.

“I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season. And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama.

“That is business. It’s not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.

“I don’t see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I’m happy with him. He continues to be the same player.

“He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I’m happy with him, it’s the only thing I can say. He’s focused, he’s ready.”

When asked if the uncertainty over Traore made it difficult to plan ahead, Lage added: “I don’t think about it, I just think about the next game.

“It will be a hard game and we try to prepare in the best way because Brentford are a strong team to play against, especially at home.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“My attention and focus is every time on the next game and I don’t think about if Adama stays with us or not. For now, he’s with us so I’m preparing the game with him.”

Wolves will still be without injured players Jonny Castro Otto, Pedro Neto (both knee), Willy Boly (calf), Hwang Hee-chan and Yerson Mosquera (both hamstring) on Saturday.

Defender Romain Saiss remains with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations but Lage will be boosted by the return of midfielder Ruben Neves and Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, who are both back from Covid-19 isolation.

The Portuguese confirmed Spanish defender Otto and midfielder Bruno Jordao were back training, while forward Neto hoped to return in around two weeks.

Wolves, eighth in the table, have dropped only two points in their last four Premier League games and are six points behind fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie