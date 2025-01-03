Barnsley set to sign Shamrock Rovers star Neil Farrugia

LEAGUE ONE PROMOTION hopefuls Barnsley are closing in on a deal to sign Shamrock Rovers star Neil Farrugia.

The former Ireland U21 international travelled over to England this week for talks with the South Yorkshire club who appear to be in pole position in the race to secure his signature.

The 42 understands that Dundee FC have also expressed strong interest in bringing Farrugia to the Scottish Premiership, but that Barnsley has emerged as his most likely destination.

The Terriers already have considerable Irish influence with former Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane appointed first-team coach following his recent retirement.

Former Ireland U21 international Luca Connell is club captain, while Farrugia’s former Rovers team-mate Barry Cotter and ex-Cork City defender Conor McCarthy are in the first-team squad at Oakwell.

Farrugia’s rotten run of injury luck looked set to dog his 2024 campaign with Rovers after he suffered a serious shoulder injury on the opening night of the season.

But he bounced back to full fitness and established himself as one of the Hoops’ key men both domestically and in their groundbreaking European campaign, turning the heads of cross-channel suitors.

The 25-year-old made 22 league appearances for Stephen Bradley’s side this season, scoring twice, and also featured 13 times in Europe, scoring in the wins against NK Celje and Borac Banja Luka.

Barnsley currently sit sixth in the League One table.