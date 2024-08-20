Advertisement
Neil Lennon sacked by Rapid Bucharest after six games

Lennon took charge in May.
10.31pm, 20 Aug 2024
NEIL LENNON HAS been sacked by Romanian club Rapid Bucharest after six games.

The Armagh native drew five of his six games in charge since his appointment in May.

The run of draws and one defeat sees Rapid Bucharest sit 12th in the 16-team SuperLiga.

A club statement on Lennon’s departure read: “We thank him for all his dedication and energy on the Rapidu bench, especially since he has been through difficult times lately, and we wish him much success in the future.”

Lennon’s mother died earlier this month.

At Rapid, the former Celtic manager was back in management after more than 18 months out of the game. He was briefly the favourite for the Ireland job, which has since been filled by Heimir Hallgrímsson.

