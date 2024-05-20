Neil Lennon seals return to management as new head coach of Rapid Bucharest

NEIL LENNON WAS announced as the new head coach of Romanian club Rapid Bucharest on Monday, marking the Armagh native’s return to management after more than 18 months out of the game.

Lennon, who was briefly the favourite for Ireland managerial vacancy before he was ruled out by the FAI, has agreed a two-year deal with Rapid.

The 52-year-old said that the move was a “simple decision” after majority owner Dan Sucu and sporting director Daniel Sandu impressed him with their vision for the club.

Lennon led Celtic to five Scottish league titles during two spells at Parkhead, and as well as spells with Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers, most recently was head coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus where he was sacked in October 2022.