Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Lennon has agreed a two-year deal as head coach. Rapid Bucharest
Back In The Game

Neil Lennon seals return to management as new head coach of Rapid Bucharest

Lennon, who was briefly the favourite for Ireland managerial vacancy before he was ruled out by the FAI, has agreed a two-year deal with Rapid.
5.09pm, 20 May 2024
310
0

NEIL LENNON WAS announced as the new head coach of Romanian club Rapid Bucharest on Monday, marking the Armagh native’s return to management after more than 18 months out of the game.

Lennon, who was briefly the favourite for Ireland managerial vacancy before he was ruled out by the FAI, has agreed a two-year deal with Rapid.

The 52-year-old said that the move was a “simple decision” after majority owner Dan Sucu and sporting director Daniel Sandu impressed him with their vision for the club.

Lennon led Celtic to five Scottish league titles during two spells at Parkhead, and as well as spells with Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers, most recently was head coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus where he was sacked in October 2022.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     