BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 24 April 2021
Advertisement

Neil Robertson has momentum as he reaches World Championship quarter-finals

The Australian saw off Jack Lisowski 13-9 at Sheffield.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 625 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5419235
Neil Robertson in action today.
Image: George Wood
Neil Robertson in action today.
Neil Robertson in action today.
Image: George Wood

NEIL ROBERTSON SAID he has carried forward his momentum from a successful Tour Championship after he beat Jack Lisowski to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Championship.

The Australian, leading 9-7 overnight, produced breaks of 126, 87 and 70 as he wrapped up a 13-9 second round victory.

Robertson has only reached the semi-finals once since winning his only world title in 2010 – but he has looked in good form in Sheffield this year.

“The tour championship was certainly the best I’ve ever performed in an event, certainly from start to finish,” he said.

“I’ve kept that momentum going into the first two rounds here, but the form and results don’t really matter – it’s all about what I do in my next match.

“I’ve got to forget about playing well or anything and just prepare as well as I have done.”

On the match itself, the 39-year-old said: “Yesterday was an awesome session of snooker, I think we both had four frame-winning visits each in the eight frames and so coming into tonight (this morning) I felt really good.

“I thought he had thrown just about everything at me that he could possibly throw at me and then today I kept that going again, had a little bit of luck today…which was nice.

“But I ended up making it count with frame-winning visits, which is really important. But Jack did really well throughout the whole match.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Usually he loses his focus in the longer distance matches but throughout the whole match his safety was very good and he made me work really hard for my chances.

“He’s a player that, out of all the other players, I really want to see do well. He’s such a nice guy and so talented, so this will be good for him, moving forwards.

“I think if he was playing someone who probably wasn’t playing as well as I was, he probably would have won the match, so I feel very good because that was a really really good test.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie