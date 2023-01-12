Netflix to go behind-the-scenes with Ireland as Six Nations gets Drive to Survive treatment

THE NETFLIX CAMERAS will go behind-the-scenes with the Irish rugby team during the upcoming Six Nations campaign as part of a documentary modelled on the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series.

The42 understands that all six sides competing in the competition have agreed to grant Netflix access-all-areas for all games during the upcoming 2023 edition of the Six Nations. Netflix brought the idea to the tournament organisers.

The series – which currently has a working title of Six Nations - is expected to be available to watch in 2024.

Netflix are also producing a behind-scenes documentary series on the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which has been developed in partnership with Fifa’s own streaming platform, Fifa+. They are promising behind-scenes footage of all 32 teams who competed at the competition in Qatar, won last month by Argentina. It will be released later this year.

The slew of behind-scenes documentaries follows in the enormous success of F1: Drive to Survive, the fifth series of which will be released on 24 February this year.

The streaming giant has also recently debuted a tennis series, Break Point, which launches tomorrow, while a similar series on golf’s convulsive 2022, Full Swing, will feature Rory McIlroy and will be available to watch from 15 February.