Advertisement
Thursday 12 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Read Next
More Stories
Dan Sheridan/INPHO A view of the Irish dressing room.
# maul to survive
Netflix to go behind-the-scenes with Ireland as Six Nations gets Drive to Survive treatment
Netflix have also announced the release date for the next edition of the hugely-popular F1 series.
2.9k
3
1 hour ago
Gavin Cooney

THE NETFLIX CAMERAS will go behind-the-scenes with the Irish rugby team during the upcoming Six Nations campaign as part of a documentary modelled on the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series. 

The42 understands that all six sides competing in the competition have agreed to grant Netflix access-all-areas for all games during the upcoming 2023 edition of the Six Nations. Netflix brought the idea to the tournament organisers. 

The series – which currently has a working title of Six Nations - is expected to be available to watch in 2024. 

Netflix are also producing a behind-scenes documentary series on the 2022 Fifa World Cup, which has been developed in partnership with Fifa’s own streaming platform, Fifa+. They are promising behind-scenes footage of all 32 teams who competed at the competition in Qatar, won last month by Argentina. It will be released later this year. 

The slew of behind-scenes documentaries follows in the enormous success of F1: Drive to Survive, the fifth series of which will be released on 24 February this year.

The streaming giant has also recently debuted a tennis series, Break Point, which launches tomorrow, while a similar series on golf’s convulsive 2022, Full Swing, will feature Rory McIlroy and will be available to watch from 15 February. 

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     