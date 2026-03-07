Late heartbreak as Ward's Ireland fall short to Netherlands in Utrecht

Netherlands 2

Republic of Ireland 1

ANOTHER 2-1 DEFEAT, another two-goal hero denying Ireland a landmark result.

Carla Ward’s side were on track for another famous draw in the Netherlands, but Lineth Beerensteyn broke their hearts in the 82nd minute at a lively Stadion Galgenwaard.

Katie McCabe’s penalty — her 33rd goal on her 103rd cap — had drawn Ireland level five minutes into the second half, evoking memories of the historic 0-0 draw in Nijmegen in 2017.

But Beerensteyn would strike again late on, for another narrow defeat like to France — and Melvine Malard — on Tuesday night.

Les Bleues take control of this 2027 World Cup qualifying group, as they lead Poland 4-1 in Dijon. The Dutch are back on track after a hard-fought win in Utrecht, having drawn with the Poles midweek. Ireland sit bottom ahead of next month’s decisive double-header against Poland.

In one positive, McCabe avoided another yellow card to rule her out of what is shaping up to be a third-place shootout. Just the group winners qualify automatically for Brazil 2027, with more favourable playoff routes on offer for higher finishers.

Lucy Quinn was a somewhat surprising addition to the Ireland XI in the only change from France, a straight swap for the injured Denise O’Sullivan. O’Sullivan was pitchside in her civvies, supporting her teammates as she nurses an MCL knee issue.

The Dutch made three personnel switches, with influential right-back Lynn Wilms among those coming into a star-studded side — ranked 11th in the world, 16 places superior.

The Dutch took control of possession from the off, but Ireland set out their stall with an early spell of sustained pressure.

McCabe swung in the first corner of the game — won by Kyra Carusa — in the fourth minute, and Caitlin Hayes’ goalbound free header was cleared by Lynn Wilms.

While nothing came off the subsequent set-piece, Ireland stayed on the attack, with Veerle Buurman forced into some last-ditch defending against the aerially-dominant Hayes after a deft flick from Carusa.

The hosts hit back with a timely reminder of their sublime attacking threat; Beerensteyn storming down the left, before Aoife Mannion challenged and Courtney Brosnan took the ball off her foot.

10 minutes later, the Wolfsburg attacker had the ball in the back of the net. The

Netherlands moved through the gears as a Mexican Wave rounded the stadium, and the Irish dam broke.

After patient build-up, they pounced down their right; Kaptein, Jill Roord and Wilms combining before the latter’s diagonal was turned home by Beerensteyn at the back post. She left Mannion and Brosnan flailing in her wake, the Irish defence split open.

It was a hammer blow in the opening quarter, the size of the challenge increasing. With O’Sullivan’s absence glaring, the Dutch got a real foothold in midfield and dictated matters.

McCabe moved into full focus. Irish fans had their hearts in their mouths when she was beckoned by referee Frida Klarlund following an off-the-ball push on Kaptein, but the captain escaped with a warning.

Brosnan had to be on her toes as the Dutch moved through the gears, and the goalkeeper’s call for treatment brought a much-needed Irish reset. But no major shift, as they struggled to advance.

One rare foray amounted to nothing as Quinn’s long-range shot-cum-cross evaded Sheva, who was trying to ghost in behind.

It could well have been 2-0 just before the break, but for a brilliant Brosnan stop with her trailing leg after Beerensteyn left Mannion in her wake and got on the end of a sublime Damaris Egurrola delivery.

Instead, it was 1-1 just after.

After another rare period of Irish pressure on the restart, boos rang around the stadium when Klarlund pointed to the spot. She adjudged Dutch goalkeeper Lize Kop to have fouled Anna Patten as they battled for a floated McCabe delivery.

The animated protestations were warranted; VAR — not in operation here — may have had other ideas.

But McCabe duly stepped up, and after being made to wait, slotted into the bottom right-hand corner before wheeling off in celebration. The boos heightened.

IRELAND GOAL - KATIE McCABE PEN - 50 mins

McCabe converts from the spot after Dutch keeper Lize Kop was adjudged to have fouled Anna Patten

So too the frustration, summed up by a poor Vivanne Miedeman wide just before the hour, after Wilms squared to tee the Manchester City star up perfectly.

Emily Murphy and Marissa Sheva went in the book, while both managers turned to their respective benches: three more Oranje stars waltzed on, as Ward plumped for just one pair of fresh legs in Amber Barrett.

The Strasbourg striker was lively as the game stretched, and Ireland looked more comfortable. The Dutch continued to dominate, but Megan Connolly and McCabe both tried their luck from range to no avail.

Another Brosnan stoppage infuriated the raucous home crowd as the clock wore on, and Ireland gathered themselves for the endgame. They were picking themselves off the floor moments later, after the late winner.

A pinpoint Esmee Brugts corner caused panic, with Brosnan failing to clear and Beerensteyn scrappily converting.

Ireland did their utmost to rally, but after half-hearted penalty appeals at either end and a dramatic Dutch search for a third, the sea of orange celebrated.

NETHERLANDS: Lize Kop; Lynn Wilms, Dominique Janssen (captain), Veerle Buurman, Marisa Olislagers; Damaris Egurrola, Vivianne Miedema, Wieke Kaptein; Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn; Romee Leuchter



IRELAND: Courtney Bosnan; Aoife Mannion, Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Chloe Mustaki, Katie McCabe (captain); Megan Connolly, Lucy Quinn (Amber Barrett 65), Marissa Sheva (Saoirse Noonan 90); Emily Murphy, Kyra Carusa (Abbie Larkin 84).

Referee: Frida Klarlund (Denmark).