Advertisement
More Stories
Connacht's new home jersey for the 2025/2026 season.
New Kit

What do you think of Connacht's new home jersey for the 2025/2026 season?

The jersey will be available for purchase from Friday 8 August.
10.03am, 1 Aug 2025
11

CONNACHT HAVE UNVEILLED their new home kit for the 2025/2026 season.

This green jersey features an all-gold Connacht Rugby crest for the first time and gold trimming.

The kit is made from Macron’s ‘Eco Fabric’ – a polyester design that derives from recycled plastic.

Connacht have partnered with Macron Sports and Intersport Elverys to produce a commemorative kit to mark the club’s 140th anniversary on 8 December 1885.

The new home kit along with the rest of the Connacht Rugby 2025/26 collection, will be available at Intersport Elverys (online and in store) from Friday 8 August. 

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments

Author
View 11 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
11 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie