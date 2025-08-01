What do you think of Connacht's new home jersey for the 2025/2026 season?

CONNACHT HAVE UNVEILLED their new home kit for the 2025/2026 season.

This green jersey features an all-gold Connacht Rugby crest for the first time and gold trimming.

The kit is made from Macron’s ‘Eco Fabric’ – a polyester design that derives from recycled plastic.

Connacht have partnered with Macron Sports and Intersport Elverys to produce a commemorative kit to mark the club’s 140th anniversary on 8 December 1885.

The new home kit along with the rest of the Connacht Rugby 2025/26 collection, will be available at Intersport Elverys (online and in store) from Friday 8 August.

