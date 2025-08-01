The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
What do you think of Connacht's new home jersey for the 2025/2026 season?
CONNACHT HAVE UNVEILLED their new home kit for the 2025/2026 season.
This green jersey features an all-gold Connacht Rugby crest for the first time and gold trimming.
The kit is made from Macron’s ‘Eco Fabric’ – a polyester design that derives from recycled plastic.
Connacht have partnered with Macron Sports and Intersport Elverys to produce a commemorative kit to mark the club’s 140th anniversary on 8 December 1885.
The new home kit along with the rest of the Connacht Rugby 2025/26 collection, will be available at Intersport Elverys (online and in store) from Friday 8 August.
What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments
Connacht New Kit