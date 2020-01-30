This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk unveil away jersey for 2020 season

The champions have returned to Umbro, who previously supplied Dundalk kits between 2007 and 2015.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 2:22 PM
36 minutes ago 522 Views No Comments
LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division champions Dundalk have unveiled their new away jersey ahead of the 2020 season.

The Oriel Park outfit have returned to work with Manchester-based sportswear manufacturer Umbro — who supplied Dundalk kits between 2007 and 2015 — after their most recent kit partner, CX+ Sport, wound up at the end of last year.

Dundalk revealed their new home jersey back in November, and the club say the away kit will be available to purchase online or in-store from 5pm today (Thursday).

Prices will range from €50 to €65.

