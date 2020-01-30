Dundalk unveil away jersey for 2020 season

LEAGUE OF IRELAND Premier Division champions Dundalk have unveiled their new away jersey ahead of the 2020 season.

The Oriel Park outfit have returned to work with Manchester-based sportswear manufacturer Umbro — who supplied Dundalk kits between 2007 and 2015 — after their most recent kit partner, CX+ Sport, wound up at the end of last year.

Dundalk revealed their new home jersey back in November, and the club say the away kit will be available to purchase online or in-store from 5pm today (Thursday).

Prices will range from €50 to €65.