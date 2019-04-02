This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Which Gaelic football rule should be approved for 2020 championship?

Four rules were trialled during the National League and will go before Congress.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 4:50 PM
41 minutes ago 1,216 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4571460
Tommy Walsh contesting the ball with Monaghan defender Drew Wylie.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tommy Walsh contesting the ball with Monaghan defender Drew Wylie.
Tommy Walsh contesting the ball with Monaghan defender Drew Wylie.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE TRIAL PERIOD for the experimental Gaelic football rules has come to an end following the conclusion of the Allianz League campaign.

We must now wait until Congress 2020 to see if any, or indeed all of four, of the rules will be implemented in next year’s championship.

But which ones did you think had a positive impact on the game and should get the green light for 2020?

1. Sideline Kick

Rule: That the ball shall be played in a forward direction from the kick.

Exception:

In the case of a sideline kick being taken by an attacking player on or inside the opponents’ 13m line, the ball may be kicked in any direction.

Impact: This rule made a rather seamless introduction, with no major controversies associated with it. Players didn’t seem to struggle too much with adapting to it either, which would suggest that it could be added to the 2020 championship without much fuss. 

“The sideline rule is not making a huge difference but it’s probably positive, it encourages a bit of forward play,” Kerry defender Paul Murphy recently remarked to the media at a football league final launch.

2. The Advanced Mark 

Rule: To extend the application of the mark to the clean catching of the ball inside a 45m line from a kick in play (i.e. not from set-play) delivered by an attacking player on or beyond the opposing team’s 45m line, that travels a minimum of 20 metres and without it touching the ground.

Impact: The impact of this rule was the most visible of the four, with a number of players illustrating its worth with some impressive high-fielding.

Tommy Walsh Tommy Walsh has rediscovered his form with Kerry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kerry’s Tommy Walsh was arguably the most proficient with executing the mark, which is no surprise given his AFL experience. His presence on the edge of the square gave Kerry a deadly scoring outlet throughout the league.

The advanced mark rule might not be in action during this year’s championship, but with Walsh discovering a return to form in his second stint with Kerry, that long-ball tactic is a useful weapon to have in their locker. 

Tyrone also utilised the rule well in their win over Dublin, with Peter Harte and Cathal McShane combining to hit three points from advanced marks.

3. The Sin-Bin 

Rule: To have a penalty on the day for a black card infraction by ordering off the offending player for ten minutes in a sin-bin.

Impact: There were few objections to the introduction of a sin-bin during the league.

In fact, many saw it as the antidote to the controversial black card. Rather than sending a player off for the entirety of the game, the sin-bin offers a more lenient punishment to the offender, which most fans seemed to agree with.

Niall Morgan Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

4. Kick-Out

Rule: The kick-out shall be taken off the ground from a point on the part of the 20 m line that forms the semi-circular arc.

The ball shall not be played by a defending player until the ball has crossed the 45m line (nearest the kick-out point) or is played by an opposing player.

Impact: No major incidents attached to this rule either. Similar to the sideline-kick, the new parameters around the kick-out aimed to promote more attacking play.

Which rule gets your preference? Cast your vote below.


Poll Results:

Advanced Mark (184)
All of the above (139)
The Sin-Bin (130)
Kick-Out (45)
Sideline Kick (40)
None of the above (22)






Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    Liverpool must win every Premier League game to clinch title ahead of City, says Mane
    LEINSTER
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    Analysis: How outstanding Ulster almost shocked reigning champions Leinster
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie