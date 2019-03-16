This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tyrone enjoy first win over Dublin in six years to knock champions out of hunt for league final

Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane did the damage with a haul of 1-7 between them.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 9:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,655 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4546910
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Tyrone 1-14

Dublin 1-11

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

THIS WIN HAS been a long time coming for Mickey Harte.

The Tyrone boss enjoyed his second ever victory against Jim Gavin, with his latest one arriving six years to the day after the first.

On their first outing at Jones’ Road since the All-Ireland final defeat, Tyrone put away an off-colour Dublin by three points in a confident display. 

They consigned the Dubs to their third league defeat of the campaign – the most league losses they’ve ever suffered in Gavin’s tenure.

It means the reigning league and All-Ireland champions are out of the race to reach the Division 1 final – the first year since he’s taken charge that they’ve failed to make the decider.

Kerry, Mayo, Galway and Tyrone are left in the running to meet in the final.

This was a performance that Tyrone will file away for later in the summer. Their two-man full-forward line of Mattie Donnelly and man-of-the-match Cathal McShane were in electric form, contributing 1-7 between them.

Crucially, Tyrone delivered early ball into their inside duo and it reaped dividends.

Brian Fenton is tackled by Brian Kennedy Brian Fenton is tackled by Brian Kennedy. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Richie Donnelly was excellent at midfield too, and his strong form means Tyrone can afford to leave his brother Mattie further forward. 

Dublin’s most dangerous attacker in the opening half was Cormac Costello and rattled in his second goal of the campaign just four minutes into the game.

Worryingly for Dublin, the in-form Whitehall Colmcilles forward limped off shortly before the break with a knee injury. Dublin had already lost John Small by that stage, while Tyrone’s Tiernan McCann only last until 12 minutes when a hamstring problem forced him off. 

Tyrone’s energy and appetite for work troubled Dublin in the first period. They blew two early goal chances before McShane eventually capitalised on a quality ball inside by Mattie Donnelly.

It was a move that displayed McShane’s brain and brawn. He initially outmuscled David Byrne and his low finish past Stephen Cluxton was a picture of calmness.

Tyrone led by 1-7 to 1-5 at the interval and the sides went tit-for-tat in the third quarter.

The Red Hand’s inside pair of Donnelly and McShane continued to do damage with nearly ever delivery that went into them. 

Tyrone’s use of the advanced mark was excellent as Peter Harte and McShane both scored from the experimental rule. Kilkenny slotted over Dublin’s third point from play of the half in the 62nd minute on a night where their attack failed to hit its usual heights.

A late Mannion free was all they could muster in the form of a comeback as Tyrone defended in numbers and sealed the victory.

Scorers for Tyrone: Cathal McShane 1-4 (0-2m, 0-1f), Mattie Donnelly and Peter Harte (0-1m, 0-2f) 0-3 each, Richard Donnelly and Niall Morgan (0-2f) 0-2 each.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Mannion 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1m), Cormac Costello 1-0, Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock (0-2f) 0-2 each, Brian Fenton and Con O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

Tyrone

 1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy) 
3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

22. Brian Kennedy (Doire Lochain)
7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)
15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy) 

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)
9. Richie Donnelly (Trillick) 

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)
14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)
6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy) 

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)
8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

Subs

18. Rory Brennan (Trillick) for McCann (inj, 12)
13. Connor McAliskey (Clonloe) for Burns (60)
20. Colm Cavanagh (Moy) for McNamee (62)
25. Darren McCurry (Edendork) for Kennedy (68)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams) 

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

24. James McCarthy (Ballymund Kickhams)
6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

10. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
14. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles)
22. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

19. Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens) for Small (inj, 30)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s) for Costello (inj, 35)
25. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s) for Andrews (blood sub, 48)
9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields) for O’Sullivan (57)
26. Eoghan O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street) for Rock (60)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'We just need to make sure we can use days like today to our advantage'
    'We just need to make sure we can use days like today to our advantage'
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    England salvage dramatic late draw after stunning Scotland comeback
    CHELTENHAM
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    Willie Mullins: 'I haven't let the Gold Cup burrow into my mind but now it's arrived it's fantastic'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    IRELAND
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    36 players and lots of lessons: Schmidt gets wider look at Ireland in Six Nations
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    Controversial Aguero winner keeps City's quadruple hopes alive
    Late Hernandez double dents Huddersfield's survival hopes
    Koscielny makes veiled dig at Wenger's approach as Arsenal become 'more intelligent' under Emery
    BOXING
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Beating Persoon in undisputed showdown 'would be equal to winning Olympic gold', says Taylor
    Game Jono Carroll falls shy in maiden world-title tilt as Nevin moves to 12-0
    Taylor overcomes career-toughest test and batters Volante to win third world title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie