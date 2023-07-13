Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO Irish internationals Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, and Ross Byrne are pictured at the launch of the new jerseys.
# Ready to go
New Ireland Rugby World Cup jersey unveiled
The kit boasts ‘VaopDri+ adaptive and quick-drying technology’.
49 minutes ago

IRELAND’S NEW Rugby World Cup jersey was unveiled today.

A release outlined the benefits of the kit: “Boasting VaopDri+ adaptive and quick-drying technology, a bonded, elastic and flatlocked collar for strength, laser-cut holes for breathability, silicone logos and curved form for comfort and made from 100% recycled polyester, the jersey is the most technologically advanced ever produced by Canterbury.”

Irish internationals Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony and Ross Byrne were on hand to launch the jersey, while Canterbury Ambassador Mack Hansen said: “This is a huge year for the squad as we travel to France to represent the four provinces. The team have been training hard and we can’t wait to get back out onto the field in this new Canterbury jersey, with thousands of Irish fans behind us.”

Let us know your thoughts on the new jersey in the comments section below.

The 42 Team
