Friday 7 August, 2020
New man makes swift impact as St Pat's overcome Finn Harps

Georgie Kelly, who recently joined on loan, scored a brace in the 2-0 victory.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Aug 2020, 11:06 PM
St. Pats' Georgie Kelly and Dan Ward celebrate after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC EARNED their first win since the lockdown, beating Finn Harps 2-0 at Richmond Park this evening.

Georgie Kelly — who only joined the club on loan from Dundalk at the end of July — got both goals.

The opener saw the 23-year-old attacker convert from close range, after being set up by Robbie Benson on 14 minutes.

Kelly was on target again just before the half-hour mark. Kosovar Sadiki’s backpass was underhit and the striker showed his pace to round goalkeeper Mark McGinley and slot it into the empty net.

Rory Feely and Kelly both went close to adding a third, while Finn Harps seldom threatened even after going two behind.

The win sees Pat’s go fourth in the table, while Finn Harps are perilously close to the relegation spots as they sit eighth.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke; Rory Feely, Luke McNally, Ian Bermingham, David Titov, Jamie Lennon (Ward 69), Chris Forrester, Shane Griffin, Robbie Benson (Desmond 69), Jason McClelland (Markey 80), Georgie Kelly (Gibson 80).

Subs: Darragh Burns, Lee Desmond, Jordan Gibson, Conor Kearns, Darragh Markey, Martin Rennie, Dan Ward.

Finn Harps: Mark McGinley, Dave Webster (Doherty 85), Stephen Folan, Kosovar Sadiki, Sam Todd, Shane McEleney (Harkin 69), Mark Coyle (Delap 69), Tony McNamee, Ryan Connolly, Karl O’Sullivan (Russell 80), Alexander Kogler (Cretaro 46).

Subs: Raffaele Cretaro,  Adrian Delap, Stephen Doherty, Leo Donnellan, Ruairi Harkin, Patrick McGarvey, Mark Russell.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

