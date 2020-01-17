New away kit for the Premier Division return of 'Dublin's finest from Coolock to Ringsend'

Shelbourne's Gary Deegan models the new away shirt. Source: Shelbourne FC

SHELBOURNE WILL RETURN to sky blue as their alternative colour for their first season back in the League of Ireland Premier Division since 2013.

The Tolka Park outfit today launched a new retro away strip that follows the template of their recently-released Umbro home kit, which marks the club’s 125th anniversary.

Labelling themselves as “Dublin’s finest from Coolock to Ringsend”, the Reds have produced an impressive promo video to accompany today’s kit launch.

📍 Dublin's Finest from Coolock to Ringsend



Our new @UmbroIreland Away Kit 🟦|⬜️



Available now ➡ http://bit.lyShelbourneFC#Since1895 pic.twitter.com/180fLwQXEE — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) January 17, 2020

Life back in the top flight for the 2019 First Division champions will begin on 14 February, when Ian Morris takes his side to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!