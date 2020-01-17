This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New away kit for the Premier Division return of 'Dublin's finest from Coolock to Ringsend'

Shelbourne have launched a new alternative strip.

By Paul Dollery Friday 17 Jan 2020, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,764 Views 4 Comments
Screen Shot 2020-01-17 at 10.22.59 Shelbourne's Gary Deegan models the new away shirt. Source: Shelbourne FC

SHELBOURNE WILL RETURN to sky blue as their alternative colour for their first season back in the League of Ireland Premier Division since 2013.

The Tolka Park outfit today launched a new retro away strip that follows the template of their recently-released Umbro home kit, which marks the club’s 125th anniversary.

Labelling themselves as “Dublin’s finest from Coolock to Ringsend”, the Reds have produced an impressive promo video to accompany today’s kit launch.

Life back in the top flight for the 2019 First Division champions will begin on 14 February, when Ian Morris takes his side to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City.

