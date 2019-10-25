Shels release cracking home jersey for their return to the top flight

2020 SEES SHELBOURNE back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for the first time in seven years.

And the Drumcondra outfit will be returning in style after this morning’s release of their new home jersey for next season.

To mark the club’s 125th anniversary, Shels will wear a retro Umbro shirt in their traditional red and white.

Shels trio Daniel McKenna, Luke Byrne and Oscar Brennan in the new shirt. Source: Twitter/Shelbourne FC

It takes inspiration from their successful period in the early 1960s when they faced some of Europe’s top sides, including Barcelona in the 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

The jerseys worn by Shels at the Nou Camp featured a blue crest with gold castles similar to the one on their latest kit.

You’ll be doing well to find a nicer jersey in the League of Ireland next season.

The Shels side that faced Barca at the Nou Camp in 1963. Source: Marc Gomez

