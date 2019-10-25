This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shels release cracking home jersey for their return to the top flight

The Dublin club celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2020.

By Ben Blake Friday 25 Oct 2019, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,461 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4866836

2020 SEES SHELBOURNE back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for the first time in seven years. 

And the Drumcondra outfit will be returning in style after this morning’s release of their new home jersey for next season. 

To mark the club’s 125th anniversary, Shels will wear a retro Umbro shirt in their traditional red and white. 

Shelbourne home kit Shels trio Daniel McKenna, Luke Byrne and Oscar Brennan in the new shirt. Source: Twitter/Shelbourne FC

It takes inspiration from their successful period in the early 1960s when they faced some of Europe’s top sides, including Barcelona in the 1963 European Cup Winners’ Cup.  

The jerseys worn by Shels at the Nou Camp featured a blue crest with gold castles similar to the one on their latest kit. 

You’ll be doing well to find a nicer jersey in the League of Ireland next season. 

Shels Barcelona The Shels side that faced Barca at the Nou Camp in 1963. Source: Marc Gomez

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie