This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The New York and Berlin Marathons have been cancelled due to Covid-19

‘It was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective.’

By AFP Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 414 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5131821

Updated 52 minutes ago

THE NEW YORK and Berlin Marathons have both been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

New York’s race, which was due to take place on 1 November, was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year.

In late April, it was announced that the Berlin Marathon, scheduled for September 27, had been postponed but organisers have now cancelled this year’s event, which attracted 62,000 runners in 2019, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

spu-s-new-york-2019-new-york-city-marathon Runners in last year's New York Marathon. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it’s very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon… before the end of this year,” said race director Juergen Jock.

“The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then cannot be answered now.”

Organisers added: “Your health, as well as all of our health, is our first priority.

“Therefore, taking into account the Containment Measures Ordinance due to the COVID-19 pandemic… the Berlin Marathon 2020 will not be able to take place.”

The city of Berlin has banned events with more than 5,000 participants since April.

The flat, fast course around Berlin’s city centre is where Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya set the men’s world marathon record of 2hr 01min 39sec in 2018.

It was the eighth time in the previous 20 years that the men’s world record has fallen on the streets of Berlin.

Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 over the marathon distance in Vienna last October, but the time is not recognised as a world record as the event was not an open competition.

Meanwhile, calling the cancellation in New York “incredibly disappointing,” Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organisation, said “it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective.”

The world’s largest marathon — 53,640 runners finished in 2019 — New York’s race was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020.

nyc-marathon A scene from last year's marathon in New York. Source: AP/PA Images

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. 

“We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.” 

Those registered for the 2020 edition will have refund options or they can defer entry to races in the next three years.

The decision comes weeks after Boston canceled its marathon for the first time in the event’s 124-year history.

The Berlin Marathon, another major race, was also canceled in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The London Marathon has been postponed until October 4, while the Tokyo Marathon was held with a reduced field of elite runners.

The Chicago Marathon is still scheduled for October 11.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie