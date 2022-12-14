Membership : Access or Sign Up
New Zealand Rugby wants answers from sponsor after conviction

Altrad has sponsored the shirts of New Zealand’s men and women teams since August in a six-year deal.

1 hour ago 4,112 Views 0 Comments
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

NEW ZEALAND RUGBY was seeking urgent answers Wednesday from All Blacks shirt sponsor Altrad after the owner of the French construction company received a suspended prison sentence in France.

Altrad’s billionaire owner, Mohed Altrad, was given an 18-month suspended sentence on Tuesday over irregularities in a sponsorship deal he did with the French national side.

“We will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately, as well as with our key stakeholders,” said a New Zealand Rugby spokesman.

“We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time.”

French rugby is reeling after federation president Bernard Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence on corruption charges relating to the Altrad case.

France will host the Rugby World Cup next year.

– © AFP 2022 

AFP

