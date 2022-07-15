Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

'It's our turn to respond' - Jordie Barrett sounds warning on behalf of under-fire All Blacks

A defeat to Ireland on Saturday would be seen as catastrophic, and would be New Zealand’s first home series defeat since 1994.

By Press Association Friday 15 Jul 2022, 3:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,691 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5818015
Jordie Barrett.
Jordie Barrett.
Jordie Barrett.

FULLBACK JORDIE BARRETT is confident New Zealand can bounce back to secure series success against Ireland after their second-Test loss led to some serious soul-searching.

The All Blacks blitzed the tourists 42-19 in the Auckland opener a fortnight ago but were powerless to prevent last weekend’s dispiriting 23-12 defeat in Dunedin, which levelled matters at 1-1.

New Zealand have not lost a home series since 1994 and face a battle to maintain that record in Saturday’s crunch clash in Wellington.

“It is our turn to respond now,” said 25-year-old Barrett. “We feel a lot of it is in our control and we can influence this match.

“We’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy.

There’s no hiding. There was a lot of disappointment on Saturday night-Sunday morning, even leaking into Monday, but it’s a fresh week, an exciting opportunity, a series decider against a quality side.

“There’s some positive faces and positive moods in camp at the moment so we’re raring to go.

We don’t have a second chance this week. The boys have had a good look in the mirror and gone away and worked on skills that we need to unfold and put on Ireland this weekend.

New Zealand have made four personnel changes for the deciding Test at Sky Stadium.

Lock Sam Whitelock and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala have been recalled to Ian Foster’s forward pack, with winger Will Jordan and centre David Havili fit to start following recent positive coronavirus tests.

Head coach Foster, whose second-Test game plan was undermined by two yellow cards and the dismissal of replacement prop Angus Ta’avao, said: “These are the series we want to be part of.

“There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of that is the respect Ireland have gained with our public for the way they’ve played.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“It’s a great examination for us, so we’ve got to show we’re smart and learning as well.

“It’s an early litmus test for how we’ve grown over the last few weeks. We’re at a point now where each team has got a big prize at the end of it. That’s why you play this game,”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie