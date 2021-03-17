BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Team New Zealand stamp dominance with fourth America's Cup win

Peter Burling’s side seal 7-3 victory in front of huge crowds in Auckland.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 8:22 AM
1 hour ago 1,891 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5383889
New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling leads the celebrations with the America's Cup trophy.
Image: Alan Lee
New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling leads the celebrations with the America's Cup trophy.
New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling leads the celebrations with the America's Cup trophy.
Image: Alan Lee

TEAM NEW ZEALAND beat Italy’s Luna Rossa 7-3 to win their fourth America’s Cup and retain the world’s oldest international sporting trophy in front of huge crowds in Auckland.

The defending champions claimed the single win they needed to seal the prestigious, best-of-13 yachting series with a 46-second victory in race 10 on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

New Zealand claimed the ‘Auld Mug’ trophy once again to confirm their dominance in the competition, which dates back to 1851.

“It’s absolutely unreal… it just means the world to us as a team,” Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said.

Team New Zealand entered the regatta as heavy favourites but the Italians matched them in the early stages, taking the scores to 3-2.

But the hosts then reeled off five successive wins, helped by their superior speed and local knowledge as Auckland produced days of light, inconsistent winds.

The New Zealanders had been poised to land the killer blow on Tuesday but the champagne was put on ice when a late wind shift meant race 10 was held over until Wednesday.

The delay built anticipation in Auckland, where tens of thousands gathered from early morning to cheer on their team, creating a party atmosphere in a city which only emerged from a Covid-19 lockdown 11 days ago.

The win underlines Team New Zealand’s status as the pre-eminent force in the modern era of the America’s Cup, winning in 1995, 2000, 2017 and 2021. They were also runners-up in 2003, 2007 and 2013.

For Luna Rossa, there was more disappointment in their sixth campaign, forced to settle for a runner-up medal to match the one they earned in 2000.

“It’s not finished,” co-helmsman Francesco Bruni said. “I’m sure (Luna Rossa) will try again. I’m very happy with how this team has been run. Thank you Italia.”

The Italians far exceeded pre-match expectations, when some pundits predicted a 7-0 Kiwi sweep, and they would have run Team New Zealand even closer without a few tactical errors at clutch moments.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick to congratulate the Kiwi team.

“Team New Zealand has once again made us all so proud by retaining the America’s Cup as New Zealand’s cup,” she said in a statement.

Ardern also looked ahead to New Zealand’s next defence of the Cup, expected in 2024, saying the government would give the team €3 million (NZ$5m) to help retain key personnel and discourage rival syndicates from poaching them.

The focus will now turn to the future format of the America’s Cup.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Cup holder gets to choose the venue and set the rules of the next regatta and Team New Zealand confirmed last month it would consider bids from overseas cities to host the event.

Wherever it is held, the next contest appears set to retain the 23-metre (75-foot) monohull boats, which fly above the water on carbon fibre foiling arms.

Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby this week described the hi-tech vessels — which reach speeds exceeding 50 knots while balanced precariously on their foils — as “absolutely phenomenal” this week.

“They’re a beautiful boat — beautiful-looking at rest and beautiful in anger as well,” he said.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie