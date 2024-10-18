Advertisement
Emirates Team New Zealand won Races 7 and 8 in Barcelona on Friday. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue / Alamy Stock Photo
Sailing

New Zealand on the cusp of America's Cup win after double victory

New Zealand need just one more win to seal the best-of-13 series and retain the cup.
3.48pm, 18 Oct 2024
EMIRATES TEAM NEW Zealand moved to the verge of America’s Cup triumph with two commanding victories over Ineos Britannia on Friday to claim a 6-2 lead.

After the British team won both of Wednesday’s races to spark hope of a comeback, the Kiwis responded effusively on choppy waters off the coast of Barcelona, now needing just one more point in the best-of-13 series to triumph.

Already double defending champions, New Zealand have one hand on the 37th America’s Cup, the world’s oldest international sporting trophy.

In Friday’s first race they finished one minute 13 seconds ahead of Ineos, bankrolled by billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Premier League football team Manchester United.

The British boat finished the day’s second race 55 seconds down on the defender.

Ineos Britannia need to win all five remaining races to win Britain the trophy for the first time in the competition’s 173-year history.

The competition is scheduled to continue on Saturday.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
