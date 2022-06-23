Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

Newcastle sign England goalkeeper in reported €11 million deal

Nick Pope has joined from Burnley on a four-year deal.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 8:15 PM
18 minutes ago 473 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5798611
Nick Pope (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Nick Pope (file pic).
Nick Pope (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEWCASTLE HAVE completed the signing of Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope on a four-year deal.

The 30-year-old England international travelled to the north-east to undergo a medical and formally seal the transfer on Thursday after the two clubs had agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £10 million (€11.6 million).

Pope said: “Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.

“The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly and I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.”

Pope, who has eight England caps to his name, arrives at St James’ Park — where he will be reunited with former team-mate Chris Wood — having established himself as a redoubtable performer over his six years at Turf Moor, during which he made 141 league appearances for the Clarets.

He will provide stiff competition for current number one Martin Dubravka, with the Slovakia international having largely held sway over Karl Darlow — linked with a move away this summer — under Howe and predecessors Rafael Benitez and Steve Bruce.

Howe said: “Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position.

“There has been a lot of interest in him from other clubs this summer, so I’d like to thank our owners and everyone behind the scenes for getting us ahead of the competition.

“I’m delighted he is joining us as we prepare for the exciting challenge ahead.”

A renowned shot-stopper, Pope kept nine Premier League clean sheets last season but could not prevent Burnley from slipping out of the top division.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

His swift return to the top flight will do little harm to his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup finals later this year.

He becomes Howe’s second summer signing, with full-back Matt Targett, who enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell on Tyneside during the second half of last season, having completed a permanent move.

However, the recruitment drive, which has picked up pace since sporting director Dan Ashworth took up his role, is ongoing, with central defence and attacking options now the main focus.

They have been locked in negotiations with Lille over defender Sven Botman and are awaiting an answer from Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but, having pursued both men during the winter transfer window, are starting to lose patience and look to alternative targets.

For all their new-found spending power — they invested around £94m in new signings in January — Newcastle spending to date has been astute, with Kieran Tripper, Dan Burn, Targett and now Pope all men with extensive top-flight experience, having arrived for a total outlay of less than £50m.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie