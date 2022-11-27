Membership : Access or Sign Up
Newcastlewest stun Clonmel Commercials to book first Munster final spot in 35 years

Newcastlewest are the first Limerick team since Drom-Broadford in 2008 to contest this decider

1 hour ago 3,352 Views 1 Comment
Cian Sheehan in action against the Clonmel defence.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Newcastlewest 1-16

Clonmel Commercials 1-11

(After extra-time)

NEWCASTLEWEST BECAME THE first Limerick side to reach the Munster senior football final in 14 years with a famous semi-final success over Tipperary’s  Clonmel Commercials.

Defender Ruadhan O’Connor was their hero in normal time as his 68th minute point rescued a draw for the Limerick side who will contest the Munster final for the first time since 1987 when they take on Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys on Saturday 11 December.

Commercials, who excelled in their quarter-final dismantling of Cork  champions Nemo Rangers, were left to count the cost of that injury-time period as black cards to Kevin Fahey and Ciaran Cannon saw them begin extra-time with 13 men.

They coped well initially with that disadvantage, only conceding a point, but the 71st minute goal by Emmet Rigter propelled Newcastlewest into the driving seat.

They were ahead 1-14 to 1-10 at the midway mark of extra-time and protected their winning position to have five points to spare at the final whistle.

Limerick seniors Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan were superb for the winners, Sheehan kicking a few excellent scores in normal time. Up front Eoin Hurley and Diarmaid Kelly helped keep the scoreboard ticking over, weighing in with a combined 0-9 and making valuable scoring contributions.

More to follow…

Scorers for Newcastlewest: Eoin Hurley 0-6 (0-3f, 0-1 mark), Emmet Rigter 1-1, Diarmaid Kelly 0-3 (0-1f), Cian Sheehan 0-3, Iain Corbett 0-1, Brian O’Sullivan 0-1, Ruadhan O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Clonmel Commercials: Sean O’Connor 1-2, Jason Lonergan 0-3 (0-1f), Jack Kennedy 0-2 (0-2f), Michael Quinlivan 0-2, Cathal Deely 0-1, Kevin Fahey 0-1.

