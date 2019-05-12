This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 12 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy for Irish pair as Newport win on penalties to reach play-off final

Mark O’Brien and Padraig Amond were both part of the triumph.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 12 May 2019, 8:59 PM
52 minutes ago 1,752 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4631813
Newport County players and manager Michael Flynn celebrate their win.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Newport County players and manager Michael Flynn celebrate their win.
Newport County players and manager Michael Flynn celebrate their win.
Image: Barrington Coombs

NEWPORT BEAT Mansfield 5-3 on penalties to secure their place in the League Two play-off final today.

After the first leg had finished 1-1, both sides missed a host of chances as the game remained scoreless for 120 minutes, ensuring it would be decided on penalties.

Dubliner Mark O’Brien and Carlow native Padraig Amond both featured for Newport, with the latter scoring one of his side’s successful spot kicks.

There were also two Irish players in the Mansfield starting XI, with goalkeeper Conrad Logan and defender Ryan Sweeney enduring a heartbreaking loss.

The other semi-final second leg between Tranmere and Forest Green takes place tomorrow evening.

The Merseyside club earned a 1-0 win in the first leg. Oliver Banks scored the only goal midway through the first half, after Dubliner Gavin Gunning was sent off on 15 minutes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie