Joy for Irish pair as Newport win on penalties to reach play-off final

NEWPORT BEAT Mansfield 5-3 on penalties to secure their place in the League Two play-off final today.

After the first leg had finished 1-1, both sides missed a host of chances as the game remained scoreless for 120 minutes, ensuring it would be decided on penalties.

Dubliner Mark O’Brien and Carlow native Padraig Amond both featured for Newport, with the latter scoring one of his side’s successful spot kicks.

There were also two Irish players in the Mansfield starting XI, with goalkeeper Conrad Logan and defender Ryan Sweeney enduring a heartbreaking loss.

The other semi-final second leg between Tranmere and Forest Green takes place tomorrow evening.

The Merseyside club earned a 1-0 win in the first leg. Oliver Banks scored the only goal midway through the first half, after Dubliner Gavin Gunning was sent off on 15 minutes.

