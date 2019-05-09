Late Amond goal salvages first-leg play-off draw for Newport

Amond held his nerve to leave the tie on a knife-edge.

PADRAIG AMOND WAS again the man of the moment for Newport County as the Irish striker salvaged a first-leg draw for his side in tonight’s League Two play-off semi-final against Mansfield Town.

Trailing to CJ Hamilton’s early strike, Newport were heading for a damaging home defeat at Rodney Parade before Carlow native Amond fired home the rebound after his 83rd-minute penalty had been saved.

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan was very nearly the hero for Mansfield as he parried Amond’s spot-kick, but the 31-year-old was on hand to finish from close-range for his 23rd goal of a prolific season.

After a 1-1 draw, the two sides meet for the second leg at Field Mill on Sunday.

