Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Late Amond goal salvages first-leg play-off draw for Newport

The Irish striker scored his 23rd goal of a prolific season tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,149 Views 2 Comments
Amond held his nerve to leave the tie on a knife-edge.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Amond held his nerve to leave the tie on a knife-edge.
Amond held his nerve to leave the tie on a knife-edge.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PADRAIG AMOND WAS again the man of the moment for Newport County as the Irish striker salvaged a first-leg draw for his side in tonight’s League Two play-off semi-final against Mansfield Town.

Trailing to CJ Hamilton’s early strike, Newport were heading for a damaging home defeat at Rodney Parade before Carlow native Amond fired home the rebound after his 83rd-minute penalty had been saved. 

Goalkeeper Conrad Logan was very nearly the hero for Mansfield as he parried Amond’s spot-kick, but the 31-year-old was on hand to finish from close-range for his 23rd goal of a prolific season. 

After a 1-1 draw, the two sides meet for the second leg at Field Mill on Sunday. 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

