Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Neymar's father insists PSG knew about late pre-season return

The French champions intend to punish the Brazilian for not attending pre-season duties.

By The42 Team Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 8:14 AM
56 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4716580
Forget Paris: Neymar Jr and his father.
NEYMAR’S FATHER HAS again insisted that Paris Saint-Germain were well aware the Brazil star would not be returning for pre-season training on July 8.

The Ligue 1 champions said they would take “appropriate action” against the forward after he did not appear for club duties yesterday.

The news has fuelled rumours Neymar will look to force through a move away from the club in the transfer window, with a return to Barcelona mooted as well as a possible switch to Real Madrid.

PSG said in a statement that they had not authorised the player’s absence, but Neymar Sr. is adamant they had agreed he would not be back until 15 July due to commitments with Instituto Neymar, a charitable organisation set up by the 27-year-old and his family.

“The reason [for his absence] is known and was scheduled one year ago, with the annual schedule of his institute, and we couldn’t change it,” he first told Fox Sports Brazil

“His return will be on the 15th. It’s as simple as that… no controversy. And PSG are aware and are part of the institute’s actions.”

Then, speaking later on Monday to RMC , he added: “We have commercial and institutional programs. Those dates were scheduled a month ago. PSG were informed – they were even present at the event last year. 

“The Neymar Institute organises these events every year and everybody know the dates. We scheduled this year’s dates on 10 July.”

The majority of the PSG squad went through medical tests on Monday to begin their pre-season programme under Thomas Tuchel. Neymar had been part of the Brazil squad for the Copa America until an ankle injury suffered in a warm-up match against Qatar forced him to miss the tournament.

He stayed in his homeland to watch Tite’s side, who lifted the trophy on Sunday after beating Peru 3-1 in the final.

