Jaguars follow Patriots as they fire head coach after regular season

THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday after ending the NFL regular season with a 4-13 record.

“I had the difficult task this morning of informing Doug Pederson of my intention to hire a new head coach to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars,” team owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now,” he added.

General manager Trent Baalke will continue in his role and Khan said he would collaborate with him in the search for the next coach.

Pederson had been in charge of the Jags for three years but Khan is now looking for his sixth head coach after taking full control of the Jaguars in 2012.

In that period Jacksonville have reached the playoffs on just two occasions.

Pederson came to Jacksonville after serving as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles where he won the Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

Pederson is the second head coach to be fired after the end of the regular season — the New England Patriots dismissed Jerod Mayo on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025