Mahomes sets NFL record as Chiefs secure top seed and first-round bye

KANSAS CITY QUARTERBACK Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.

The top seed spot ensures a first round bye for the Chiefs, who end the regular season with a 14-3 record and are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That took him past the previous record of 5,562 yards set by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2011.

Kansas City scored on their first drive – Mahomes finding Justin Watson with a 67 yard pass deep left before a trademark two yard shovel pass to Jerick McKinnon for the touchdown.

A two yard rush from Ronald Jones at the start of the second quarter put the Chiefs 14-3 up and looking in firm command of the game.

After a clever wildcat play for a Kadarius Toney touchdown was ruled out for holding, Toney then compensated by rushing for an 11 yard touchdown on the next play

Isiah Pacheco’s one yard rush in the fourth made it 31-6, but the Raiders reduced the deficit with quarterback Jarrett Stidham connecting with Hunter Renfrow with an 11 yard touchdown pass.

But it was a convincing win for Andy Reid’s side, who will now enjoy a week off before beginning their post-season push.

“Its important, its like winning a playoff game,” Mahomes said of securing the bye.

The Chiefs’ innovative offensive plays featured an unusual move before the penalised wildcat touchdown with the players spinning in a circle, a move Mahomes said was dubbed the “Snowglobe”.

“We enjoy it, we draw up these plays all the time and coach Reid lets us have rein to add our own flair,” he said.

‘Win and you’re in’

The Jaguars made the post-season after Josh Allen ran in a fourth quarter touchdown from 37 yards after scooping up a fumble recovery forced by Rayshawn Jenkins on Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs.

The game was a straightforward “win and you’re in” clash for the AFC South division title and was a gruelling battle for much of the game.

The inexperienced Dobbs, making just his second start after a five-year career as a back-up, had been well protected by the Titans who relied heavily on the run with Derrick Henry putting up 109 rushing yards.

The Titans, who had been 7-3 before losing their last seven games, opened up a 10-0 lead on a 21 yard touchdown pass from Dobbs to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence responded, connecting with Christian Kirk for a 25 yard touchdown.

While Lawrence missed two potential touchdown passes, Jacksonville’s defense delivered a strong showing in the second half and after a Riley Patterson field goal they drew within three.

Then Jenkins closed on Dobbs from his blind side and palmed the ball free just as Dobbs was into his passing motion with Allen pouncing on the loose ball and taking it home.

The result concluded an impressive turnaround for the Jaguars, who had been 4-8 before winning their last five games.

“We just kept believing, nobody ever lost faith, we never started pointing the finger, we lost five games straight and just got tighter….it is cool to see a team come together like we have,” said Lawrence, who threw for 212 yards.

“It is hard to sum up this season and what we have been able to do and to get the opportunity to go and play in the playoffs with a home game….we are all fired up,” added the Jaguars quarterback.

“It was one of those games where the defense had to win it for us, we were a little frustrated on offense but in these games, just win,” he added.

Both games saw gestures of support for hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who had suffered a cardiac arrest in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars and Titans players kneeled together in prayer before the kick-off while Chiefs and Raiders players wore T-shirts in support of the player.

Hamlin, who remains in critical condition but continues to progress according to a team statement, took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the wave of support he has received.

