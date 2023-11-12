San Francisco 49ers return to winning ways as Cleveland rally from 13 points down to win

THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ers ended their three game losing run with an emphatic 34-3 NFL win at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and put up 296 yards as Jacksonville’s five game winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Purdy got the 49ers under way with a 13 yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk on the team’s first possession – a four play, 57 yard drive.

A superb 66-yard touchdown pass to wide-receiver George Kittle put the 49ers 20-3 up early in the third and a 23-yard Deebo Samuel rushing score put the game beyond the turnover afflicted Jaguars.

Purdy connected with Kyle Juszczyk on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to complete the rout.

It was a tough day for Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw two interceptions and was sacked five times while completing 17 of 29 passes for 185 yards.

The only disappointment for the 49ers was running back Christian McCaffrey’s streak of games with a touchdown ending at 17, leaving him tied with Lenny Moore for the NFL record. He did, however, put up 142 total yards.

The Cleveland Browns came back from 24-9 down to beat AFC North divisional rivals Baltimore 33-31 thanks to a walk-off 40-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

The game turned in the Browns’ direction in the fourth quarter after Deshaun Watson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore. Less than a minute later Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was picked off by Greg Newsome who returned it 34 yards for a touchdown.

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 6-3 after a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers thanks to rushing touchdowns from running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and three field goals from Chris Boswell.

The Packers had the final possession but quarterback Jordan Love’s pass to Christian Watson was intercepted by Damontae Kazee.

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-4 with quarterback Joshua Dobbs scoring two touchdowns and throwing for 268 yards in a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Dobbs, who engineered a victory at Atlanta last week after replacing the concussed rookier starter Jaren Hall, threw for a career high 268 yards.

The Saints lost starting quarterback Derek Carr to concussion in the third quarter. He was replaced by Jameis Winston who threw two touchdowns and two interceptions as New Orleans searched in vain for a second half comeback after trailing 24-3 at half-time.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) beat the struggling New England Patriots (2-8) 10-6 in Frankfurt, Germany, in what was the last game outside the United States this season and the 50th regular-season game held abroad in league history.

