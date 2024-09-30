Bills suffer first loss of the season as Chiefs overcome slow start to defeat Chargers

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS handed the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season with dominant running back Derrick Henry putting up 199 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a 35-10 victory on Sunday.

The Bills headed to Baltimore with a 3-0 record and quarterback Josh Allen in top form but they were steamrollered by the Ravens’ powerful running game.

Baltimore had lost their first two games of the campaign but they set the tone on their first snap when Henry raced away for a blistering 87-yard touchdown.

Henry added his second touchdown at the start of the second on a short pass from Lamar Jackson for a five-yard score. Jackson then connected with Justice Hill on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

The Bills opened the second half with a three-yard Ty Johnson rushing score but then Jackson ran in a nine-yard touchdown to make it 28-10.

The Bills struggled on both sides of the ball and Henry set up a fourth quarter touchdown, bursting into the end-zone but losing the ball only for his team-mate Patrick Ricard to recover the fumble for the score.

Super Bowl champions Kansas City ground out their fourth straight win, a 17-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs made a slow start in Los Angeles and trailed 10-0 until Patrick Mahomes threw a monster 54-yard pass to Xavier Worthy in the end zone just before half-time.

A 37-yard Harrison Butker field goal tied the game in the third and the Chiefs secured the win when Samaje Perine finished off a five-play, 60-yard drive with a two-yard rush up the middle.

Youngheo Koo’s 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining earned the Atlanta Falcons a 26-24 win over NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints.

