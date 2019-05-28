This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Giants rookie takes part in team training a month after being shot

Corey Ballentine progressed to 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday after ramping up individual work during team activities last week.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 May 2019, 9:36 PM
NEW YORK GIANTS coach Pat Shurmur said Corey Ballentine is “getting better each day” as he participated in team practice just a month after being shot.

corey-ballentine-042819-usnews-getty-ftr_w1znc12u95tv1xxas2svngo15 Giants rookie, Corey Ballentine.

The Giants’ rookie cornerback was present at organised team activities and participated in drills on Tuesday, progressing to 11-on-11 sessions after ramping up individual work last week.

Ballentine, selected 180th overall in the sixth round of last month’s draft, was struck in the backside in the shooting that took place near the Washburn University campus shortly after he was picked. 

His former Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons was killed during the incident. Ballentine was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

“Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” the school said in a statement in April.

He’s doing what he can do,” Shurmur said of Ballentine. “He looked good moving around and he’s getting better each day.”

The 23-year-old totalled 186 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five interceptions during his college career.

The42 Team



    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie