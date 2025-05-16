THE NFL HAS announced that tickets for the Croke Park meeting of the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers will go on sale on 17 June.
The Steelers v Vikings clash on 28 September was announced this week, and will be the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland. The announcement came after the NFL confirmed in February that the Steelers would host a 2025 fixture at GAA headquarters.
Fans hoping to attend any of the 2025 NFL International Games in Europe fans must create an NFL ticket account or login to an existing account.
Along with the Croke Park game, there are two fixtures set to take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns on 5 October before Denver Broncos v New York Jets follows on 12 October.
Advertisement
Wembley Stadium in London will host the clash of Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars on 19 October.
Berlin’s Olympic Stadium will have Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts on 9 November before Washington Commanders take on Miami Dolphins at the Bernabéu in Madrid on 16 November.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
June date announced for ticket sales for Croke Park NFL game
THE NFL HAS announced that tickets for the Croke Park meeting of the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers will go on sale on 17 June.
The Steelers v Vikings clash on 28 September was announced this week, and will be the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland. The announcement came after the NFL confirmed in February that the Steelers would host a 2025 fixture at GAA headquarters.
Fans hoping to attend any of the 2025 NFL International Games in Europe fans must create an NFL ticket account or login to an existing account.
Along with the Croke Park game, there are two fixtures set to take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns on 5 October before Denver Broncos v New York Jets follows on 12 October.
Wembley Stadium in London will host the clash of Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars on 19 October.
Berlin’s Olympic Stadium will have Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts on 9 November before Washington Commanders take on Miami Dolphins at the Bernabéu in Madrid on 16 November.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Date for your Diary Minnesota Vikings NFL Pittsburgh Steelers