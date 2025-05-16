June date announced for ticket sales for Croke Park NFL game

THE NFL HAS announced that tickets for the Croke Park meeting of the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers will go on sale on 17 June.

The Steelers v Vikings clash on 28 September was announced this week, and will be the first ever competitive NFL game to take place in Ireland. The announcement came after the NFL confirmed in February that the Steelers would host a 2025 fixture at GAA headquarters.

Fans hoping to attend any of the 2025 NFL International Games in Europe fans must create an NFL ticket account or login to an existing account.

Along with the Croke Park game, there are two fixtures set to take place in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns on 5 October before Denver Broncos v New York Jets follows on 12 October.

Advertisement

Wembley Stadium in London will host the clash of Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars on 19 October.

Berlin’s Olympic Stadium will have Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts on 9 November before Washington Commanders take on Miami Dolphins at the Bernabéu in Madrid on 16 November.