Derry's Jude McAtamney becomes first Irishman to score NFL points in 39 years

FORMER DERRY underage footballer Jude McAtamney became the first Irishman in 39 years to score points in the NFL today.

The Swatragh-born athlete, a practice squad kicker, played for the New York Giants against the Washington Commanders after injuries to alternative options Greg Joseph and Graham Gano.

He became the second active Irish NFL player today, following in the footsteps of Dan Whelan, who made his Green Bay Packers debut last year.

The 24-year-old also emulates Dubliner Neil O’Donoghue, who played nine seasons in the NFL, last appearing for St Louis Cardinals in 1985.

McAtamney acquitted himself well on his debut, registering 100% of his kicks.

But the former U20 Ulster football title winner’s presence could not inspire his side to victory.

The Commanders improved to 7-2 atop the NFC East with a 27-22 victory over their division rivals.

Jayden Daniels hit Terry McLaurin for two touchdowns in the first half and Austin Eckeler scored on a one-yard run as Washington seized a 21-7 halftime lead.

Daniels connected on 15 of 22 passes for 209 yards for the Commanders, who last opened a season 7-2 in 1996.

The Giants pulled within five with less than three minutes to play on Daniel Jones’s short touchdown run, but the Commanders, who had two second-half field goals from Austin Seibert, ran out the clock on their final drive.

JUDE'S GOOD! 🇮🇪



Following Daniel Jones's passing TD for the @Giants, Irish kicker Jude McAtamney's first extra point of his NFL career is good 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Zl6V6hcIXN — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 3, 2024

Elsewhere, Tyler Bass drilled a 61-yard field goal in the waning seconds Sunday to lift Buffalo to a 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in an NFL thriller that strengthened the Bills’ grip on the AFC East division.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 235 yards and three second-half touchdowns as Buffalo notched a fourth straight victory, improving to 7-2 for the season and 3-0 against division rivals.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had connected with Jaleyn Waddle for a seven-yard touchdown that tied it at 27-27 with 1:38 to play.

The Bills were in trouble on their ensuing drive, but a pair of penalties including an unnecessary roughness call against Miami let Buffalo set up Bass, who missed an extra point attempt earlier in the game, for a career-long field goal to seal the victory.

“I’m so proud of him, happy for him,” Allen said of Bass. “The trials and tribulations that he’s been through throughout this year … a 61-yard field goal to win the game against a division rival, it’s what stories are made of.”

The Dolphins held Buffalo to two field goals in the first half to lead 10-6 at the break. But the teams would trade the lead four times in the second half.

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 28 passing attempts for 231 yards and two TDs, but Miami’s third straight defeat since he returned from a concussion put a dent in the 2-6 Dolphins’ playoff hopes.

In Baltimore, Lamar Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens soared to a 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Jackson became the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for at least 275 yards in five straight games and posted his third straight game without an interception. For the fourth time in his career he finished with a perfect passer rating.

Derrick Henry was effective on the ground for Baltimore, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens improved to 6-3.

In other early games, the Carolina Panthers rallied to beat NFC South division rivals New Orleans 23-22, with Chuba Hubbard running 16 yards for the winning touchdown with 2:18 to play.

Atlanta maintained their grip on the NFC South lead with a 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, who lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns as Atlanta notched a fifth win in six games.

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he was “concerned” about Prescott, who came up limping after a pass attempt late in the third quarter.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb was also hurt, playing the fouth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Additional reporting by AFP