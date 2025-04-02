Jose Mourinho grabs Galatasaray boss by nose amid wild scenes at end of Fenerbahce defeat

JOSE MOURINHO GRABBED rival manager Okan Buruk’s face amid wild scenes at the end of Fenerbahce’s 2-1 Turkish Cup defeat against rivals Galatasaray.

Mourinho appeared to pinch Buruk’s nose following the final whistle, with the Galatasaray boss falling to the pitch and holding his face in his hands.

Buruk was lying on his back as former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was dragged away from the remarkable flashpoint.

Mourinho had just seen his side crash out of the quarter-finals of the Turkish Cup after Victor Osimhen sent Galatasaray on their way to victory with a first-half brace.

Sebastian Szymanski pulled one back for the hosts on the stroke of half-time, but Buruk’s side saw out the ill-tempered win which saw three players sent off in stoppage time.

Mert Hakan Yandas was dismissed for Fenerbahce, with Kerem Demirbay and Baris Alper Yilmaz also seeing red for the visitors.

Galatasaray later tweeted a picture of Buruk and Mourinho captioned: “You should not attack, you should digest!”

Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are six points behind Galatasaray in the Super Lig with a game in hand.