Bellingham: 'I've got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder'

JUDE BELLINGHAM HOPES his pivotal goal in England’s 4-2 win over Croatia at the World Cup on Wednesday will silence the “noise” surrounding him, admitting: “I’ve got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

The Real Madrid midfielder got the nod from Thomas Tuchel to start in England’s number 10 role for their opening match in Texas.

The 22-year-old has at times divided opinion among England fans and has not always had the smoothest relationship with Tuchel.

With a chaotic game locked 2-2 at the break, Bellingham scored two minutes into the second half to put England on the way to an ultimately fairly comfortable win.

It capped an all-action display from Bellingham, who started ahead of Morgan Rogers, and he told the BBC: “For me personally it was nice to put some of the noise aside and show my country, show my team-mates, how committed I am to helping us win football matches.”

Bellingham, who could play a vital role for England if they want to win their first major trophy since 1966, said it had been “a tougher season” for me.

But he comes to football’s biggest stage feeling “fresh and sharp and strong, and ready to give everything”.

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He added: “I’ve got a little bit of a chip on my shoulder.”

Asked if that helps him play better, he replied: “I think so. That helps me a lot to find that focus early in the game, to find that intensity.

I know it’s part of being a footballer, I don’t hold a grudge about anyone that says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it.

“Today I think it was nice to try and show people and remind people what I’m about.”

Tuchel, who once described Bellingham’s on-field behaviour as “repulsive”, before apologising, challenged him to show the same level for however long England are in the tournament.

“A very good player, he deserved to start,” said the German coach.

“And that’s what he needs to do, fight for his place, to keep his place, that’s what he did, it was good.”

Captain Harry Kane credited Tuchel with delivering a half-time team talk that propelled England to their 4-2 win.

Kane scored twice in the first half, one a retaken penalty, only for 2018 runners-up Croatia to fight back to go in 2-2 at the break.

England started the second half with a bang, Bellingham galloping down the wing before pinging the ball into the bottom corner.

England conjured up numerous chances after that through Kane, Bellingham and Nico O’Reilly, before substitute Marcus Rashford wrapped up the three points.

The victory showed England at their attacking best, but they were flimsy at the back, especially in the first half.

Asked how they had pulled away after the break, Kane said of the coach Tuchel: “He gave a great speech to be honest, especially the way we conceded that second goal just before the half-time.

“He just told us to let the shackles off, calm down, what are we scared of? Let’s just go.

“The way we conceded that second goal, it’s not the team we want to be, dropping deep, waiting and conceding anyway.

“He kind of just said, what’s the worst that can happen? We lose a match, first group game, we get on with it, we move on, let’s just go and show the world who we can be.

“And I think we’ve done exactly that second half.”

Tuchel said he thought his side were nervy and passive in the first half.

Tuchel called the first 45 minutes “complicated”.

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“I felt a bit nervy,” he told ITV. “The decisions we took were basically, we chose to go safe and play too many balls backwards.

“We struggled to find the rhythm, didn’t have the confidence to go through the gaps and find the rhythm in some short passes and then the switch of play.”

Tuchel was much happier after the break.

“I love the reaction of the players into the second half, the second half was excellent,” he said.

“We deserved to win, but it was emotional, a lot of emotions involved and it took us a while to get going, but we did get going, and that’s positive.”

– © AFP 2026