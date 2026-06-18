Luis Diaz shines as Colombia beat Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 1

Colombia 3

COLOMBIA BEAT WORLD Cup debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opening Group K game on Wednesday thanks to an inspired performance from Luis Diaz at the Estadio Azteca.

The Bayern Munich forward provided an assist, a goal and also hit the post as the Colombians resisted a battling performance from the Uzbeks in front of 80,824 spectators in Mexico City.

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🇺🇿 0-1 🇨🇴



Daniel Munoz opens the scoring for Colombia, flicking home a beautiful Luis Diaz pass



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Diaz’s superb lofted pass allowed Daniel Munoz to volley in after 40 minutes, but Abbosbek Fayzullaev equalised with his nation’s maiden World Cup goal as he reacted first to head in a rebound from Eldor Shomurodov’s saved volley.

🇺🇿 1-1 🇨🇴



A first ever World Cup goal for Uzbekistan and it is very well worked. Albeit a goalkeeping error gifts the finish to Abbosbek Fayzullaev



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/LEfpXSd435 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 18, 2026

Diaz put Colombia back into the lead as he fired a shot that Uzbek goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov should have stopped.

🇺🇿 1-2 🇨🇴



Well, that didn't last long. Colombia back in front via Luis Diaz



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In the dying seconds Jaminton Campaz made it three for Colombia with a fine header.

🇺🇿 1-3 🇨🇴



FULL-TIME: You'll go a long way through this tournament before you see better wide play than this. Cucho Hernandez battles, then crosses for Jaminton Campaz to head home



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The win put Colombia top of a group that also features Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who drew 1-1 earlier.

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– © AFP 2026

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