Next man up: Mark Coleman sticking to simple technique on Cork penalties

MARK COLEMAN SPENT a decade waiting for his first Cork goal. Now, he has two in three games.

The versatile wing-back has played some of his club hurling in the forwards with Blarney, but it’s his rise to become the Rebels’ penalty taker that has delivered his green-flag breakthrough.

It wasn’t something that was scripted before the Waterford match, where Alan Connolly had a penalty saved before Coleman stepped up to bury the game-clinching goal.

Post-match, Ben O’Connor simply said: “If Mark was happy enough to step up to take the penalty, why stop him?”

Coleman agrees that inheriting penalties, in the aftermath of Patrick Horgan’s retirement, was an off-the-cuff decision.

“If I was on the field for the Munster final last year, I probably would have taken one,” says Coleman.

Mark Coleman with a goal 🎯 for @OfficialCorkGAA from a penalty against @LimerickCLG in the @MunsterGAA Senior Hurling Final 🏆 #CORvLIM pic.twitter.com/G84I9HAN5R — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 7, 2026

“I remember last year in the All-Ireland final, I thought I was going to hit that one as well. I was ready to head up and hit it, but when Conor Lehane stood over it, I said I’d leave him at it because he scored one in the Munster final.

“Then Alan missed, but it wasn’t planned at all. I just thought in my own head, because he was after missing one, that I’d probably be the next man up.

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“Shane Barrett was above and he started calling me up, but it wasn’t a planned thing. We weren’t told by management or anything.

“It took me about ten years to get my first goal, so I was glad to get off the mark.”

Coleman has taken “four or five” penalties for Blarney over the years, and his approach hasn’t changed a whole pile.

Cork's Mark Coleman scores a penalty past Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“When it comes to penalties, it’s pretty straightforward. You pick your side and hit it as hard as you can,” he says.

“If you hit it sweet enough, it takes a good save to keep it out. You try not to over-complicate it or look too much at the goalie.”

Coleman almost had a second landmark goal in the Munster final, but Nickie Quaid pulled off a brilliant and vital 54th-minute save.

“I reckon that was my first shot on goal from play for Cork. I haven’t been in those situations too often. I just happened to be there the last day,” says the 28-year-old.

“You might be in those situations with the club, so it’s nearly your instinct. You nearly feel when you’ve broken the line that the goal is on. It was probably in my mind to go for it as soon as I got the pass.

“To be honest, I wasn’t doing too much thinking when I was hitting the shot. I wouldn’t be used to being up there, so I just hit it and hoped for the best.

“It was a brilliant save. The same with the Diarmuid Healy one. That was probably better and on his weaker side. It was a fantastic save. He’s a top-class goalie, one of the best that has played the game. He’s always going to make those saves.”

Cork’s Mark Coleman attempts to hook Aaron Gillane of Limerick. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Cork’s penalty shoot-out victory over Limerick last year proved a mortal blow to the Treaty’s All-Ireland ambitions as they lost to Dublin a fortnight later.

Coleman doesn’t think too many lessons from that experience apply to this year’s provincial runners-up.

“It’s different circumstances. That went to extra-time and penalties. They were going for seven in a row and all that, so there was probably a massive amount of emotional stuff on last year’s Munster final.

“This year is a bit different. We were disappointed to lose it, but we’re still in the All-Ireland Championship, which is the main thing.”

Coleman says that Cork won’t be taking the challenge of Sunday’s opponents, Offaly, lightly.

“Both times we’ve played them, they asked us a lot of difficult questions in terms of the way they play.

“They use the ball very well. They have a lot of good hurlers and very athletic young fellas, so they ask different questions than other teams would.

“It’s an All-Ireland quarter-final, at the end of the day. There shouldn’t be any complacency. I wouldn’t expect there to be.

“They’re getting better and better every year. They took a few big scalps this year in terms of beating Wexford, drawing with Dublin and Kilkenny, and they’re all quality teams.

“They’ve properly arrived at the top level, there’s no doubt about that. We just have to make sure that we’re ready for them.”