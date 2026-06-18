More Stories
Czechia's Ladislav Krejci scored in the opening defeat to South Korea. Dolores Ochoa/AP / Alamy
Call it

Who will win this afternoon's World Cup game – Czechia or South Africa?

Winless Group A rivals are set for a make-or-break clash in Atlanta.
6.16am, 18 Jun 2026

THE OPENING ROUND of matches at the 2026 World Cup is now officially in the books, and later this afternoon, Group A resumes as Czechia and South Africa both look to get off the mark at the second time of asking.

The Czechs will count themselves slightly unfortunate not to have come away with a point from their opening game against South Korea, but with hosts Mexico on the horizon, they will feel that their hopes of progressing hinge on a win this afternoon.

For South Africa, it can only get better. Their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match was one of the more underwhelming performances to date, and they will be without the suspended Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane – but this tournament’s format means that one big result could change the outlook completely for Bafana Bafana.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 5pm.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Czechia (1)
South Africa (1)
Draw (1)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie