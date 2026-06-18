Who will win this afternoon's World Cup game – Czechia or South Africa?

THE OPENING ROUND of matches at the 2026 World Cup is now officially in the books, and later this afternoon, Group A resumes as Czechia and South Africa both look to get off the mark at the second time of asking.

The Czechs will count themselves slightly unfortunate not to have come away with a point from their opening game against South Korea, but with hosts Mexico on the horizon, they will feel that their hopes of progressing hinge on a win this afternoon.

For South Africa, it can only get better. Their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening match was one of the more underwhelming performances to date, and they will be without the suspended Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane – but this tournament’s format means that one big result could change the outlook completely for Bafana Bafana.

Kick-off in Atlanta is at 5pm.

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