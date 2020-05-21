This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante misses training over safety concerns

Kante missed Wednesday’s session with the full backing of the club and manager Frank Lampard.

By Press Association Thursday 21 May 2020, 8:54 AM
41 minutes ago 761 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5104289
Chelsea player N'Golo Kante.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Chelsea player N'Golo Kante.
Chelsea player N'Golo Kante.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER N’GOLO Kante was allowed to miss training on Wednesday after expressing concerns over the safety of a return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, the PA news agency understands.

Kante trained on Tuesday as Chelsea and a number of other Premier League clubs resumed non-contact sessions in the first major step towards a resumption of games.

However, he missed Wednesday’s session with the full backing of the club and manager Frank Lampard.

It is unclear when the France international will train again.

Kante’s decision came after six people tested positive for Covid-19 following the first round of Premier League testing this week, including Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan and Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

Mariappa was among three Hornets staff to test positive and the 33-year-old had no idea how he caught the virus.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie