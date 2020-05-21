Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante misses training over safety concerns

CHELSEA MIDFIELDER N’GOLO Kante was allowed to miss training on Wednesday after expressing concerns over the safety of a return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, the PA news agency understands.

Kante trained on Tuesday as Chelsea and a number of other Premier League clubs resumed non-contact sessions in the first major step towards a resumption of games.

However, he missed Wednesday’s session with the full backing of the club and manager Frank Lampard.

Everything you need to know about Chelsea's return to training, and some images from today's session at Cobham! 👇 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2020

It is unclear when the France international will train again.

Kante’s decision came after six people tested positive for Covid-19 following the first round of Premier League testing this week, including Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan and Watford defender Adrian Mariappa.

Mariappa was among three Hornets staff to test positive and the 33-year-old had no idea how he caught the virus.

