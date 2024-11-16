Nhat Nguyen wins back-to-back Irish Opens

NHAT NGUYEN WON back-to-back Irish Opens today when he defeated Malaysia’s Tan Jia Jie 2-1 in the final.

The 24-year-old won through to today’s decider after beating Finland’s Kalle Koljonen 21-12, 21-16 yesterday.

It’s official @Nhat_Nguyen007 is back to back Irish Open champion. A proud day for Irish badminton 🙌💪☘️ pic.twitter.com/QgiDKvZlze — Badminton Ireland (@irishbadminton) November 16, 2024

The home crowd at the National Indoor Arena were thrilled to see their man win the opening set 22-20.

Tan hit back to win the second set 21-14, setting up a nail-biting final set.

Nguyen prevailed 21-19 in a tightly fought set to defend his crown and cap a memorable year, where he competed in his second Olympics.