Nhat Nguyen wins back-to-back Irish Opens
NHAT NGUYEN WON back-to-back Irish Opens today when he defeated Malaysia’s Tan Jia Jie 2-1 in the final.
The 24-year-old won through to today’s decider after beating Finland’s Kalle Koljonen 21-12, 21-16 yesterday.
The home crowd at the National Indoor Arena were thrilled to see their man win the opening set 22-20.
Tan hit back to win the second set 21-14, setting up a nail-biting final set.
Nguyen prevailed 21-19 in a tightly fought set to defend his crown and cap a memorable year, where he competed in his second Olympics.
