Thursday 12 August 2021
Dublin's Niall Kearney tied for sixth after opening round at Cazoo Classic

The Dubliner had just one bogey in a four-under par round of 68 on Thursday.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 3:42 PM
Kearney will be targeting another big week on the European Tour (file photo).
Image: PA
Image: PA

NIALL KEARNEY IS just three shots off the early pace after an impressive start at the Cazoo Classic in Kent.

The Dubliner had just one bogey in a four-under par round of 68, putting him into a tie for sixth place among Thursday’s early starters.

England’s Richard Bland holds the outright lead at the time of writing on seven-under par after shooting to the top with a bogey-free 65.

Kearney’s only dropped shot of the day came on his opening hole, the 10th, but he bounced back quickly and made the turn in three-under thanks to back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th.

A further birdie at the par-five fifth left him in good stead as he bids to back up last week’s strong performance at the Hero Open, where he finished in a tie for eighth.

Paul Dunne, Cormac Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell are the other Irish in action at the London Golf Club this week with all three among the afternoon starters on Thursday.

See the latest leaderboard here in The42′s Scores and Fixtures >

