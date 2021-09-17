Niall Kearney two off the lead at Dutch Open

DUBLINER NIALL KEARNEY is currently two shots off the lead at the Dutch Open.

The 33-year-old led overnight, and is currently on 10 under overall, after a round of 69 today.

Sweden’s Kristoffer Broberg (-12) is the current leader ahead of Marcus Helligkilde and Thomas Detry (both -11) of Denmark and Belgium respectively, while Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer is tied with Kearney in third place.

Graeme McDowell is not too far behind them on seven under, after a round of 66 left him tied for eighth.

Gavin Moynihan (+2) and Paul Dunne (+4) both missed the projected cut, while Cormac Sharvin and James Sugrue (both par at the time of writing) won’t be finishing their rounds until later today.

You can view the leaderboard in full here.