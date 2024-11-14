Niall Morahan signs for Bohemians after leaving Sligo

NIALL MORAHAN has joined Bohemians on a multi-year deal, it has been announced.

The 24-year-old made 190 first-team appearances for Sligo Rovers including 35 appearances in 2024 and also captained the Bit O’Red last season.

Morahan’s arrival boosts a Bohs team that had a disappointing campaign, finishing eighth — two places below Sligo.

“He’s the type of midfielder that we were really missing at times this season due to injuries to certain players, and I believe he is going to cement himself as a real fans’ favourite at Dalymount Park,” Bohs boss Alan Reynolds said.

“I loved my time in Sligo, but I felt like I had reached the stage in my career where I needed a new challenge,” Morahan added. “Bohs is a club with a lot of history and an incredible fan base, so when Alan spoke about his plans and my role in that, this felt like the right next step for me.

“It’s exciting to see how ambitious he is and how determined he is to push the club forward. His plans definitely align with what I want to achieve as a player.

“I want to be a part of that, and contribute as much as I can to help the team succeed. I’m sure everyone involved with the club wants to bring silverware and European football back to Dalymount.”