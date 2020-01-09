Niall Quinn 'absolutely' rules himself out of being the FAI's next CEO

AMID REPORTS HE is set for a role with the FAI, Niall Quinn has ruled himself out of the running to join the Association as either Chief Executive or an independent director.

Paul Cooke is acting Executive Lead, with the recruitment of a full-time CEO unlikely to happen until all four independent directors are appointed to the FAI board. Three of those independent directors were appointed last night – Roy Barrett will serve as Chairperson, with Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy also co-opted to the board – and a fourth director will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Speaking today at the launch of Virgin Media’s sport schedule for Spring, Quinn “absolutely” ruled himself out of the running to be the next CEO of the FAI, and also distanced himself from a role as the fourth independent director, saying he “wouldn’t have the skillset for it.”

Quinn has, however, been linked with a role of some kind within the FAI. He is close to new independent Chairperson Roy Barrett, and both were named as members of a visionary group for Irish football which last year published a document outlining an ambitious blueprint for the future of the game in Ireland.

Quinn confirmed today he is interested in assuming a role of some kind.

“If there’s a role I can be used in, in a capacity that somehow bring trusts and capability from all of the stakeholders, be it from the commercial world or from the grassroots or the elite game in this country, that I can come in and champion and use what skillsets I have, I would gladly do it.”

The Irish Times yesterday reported Quinn may be involved in a voluntary, community-focused role with the FAI modelled on the Foundation of Light, a charity he set up at Sunderland.

The42 understands that, while Quinn is open to such a role, he has yet to be offered one by the FAI.

Quinn also heralded the appointment of the three independent directors to the FAI board.

“It’s a real turning point, but it’s only just one day in time and the problem of technical insolvency still lingers about. It switches now, I think, to a better narrative and I hope government, Uefa and the banks feel there is a new way about to happen, and that they can support it.

“It’s a real new dawn for the FAI and it’s amazing that skillsets such as those people will be in there now helping the current board members, all of whom will very shortly demand and want change from where they stand in terms of who they represent. I felt that was important.”