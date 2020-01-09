This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Niall Quinn 'absolutely' rules himself out of being the FAI's next CEO

The former Irish striker is open to a role within the organisation, but it won’t be at the very top of the FAI.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 12:37 PM
25 minutes ago 1,992 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4959290
File photo of Niall Quinn.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
File photo of Niall Quinn.
File photo of Niall Quinn.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

AMID REPORTS HE is set for a role with the FAI, Niall Quinn has ruled himself out of the running to join the Association as either Chief Executive or an independent director.

Paul Cooke is acting Executive Lead, with the recruitment of a full-time CEO unlikely to happen until all four independent directors are appointed to the FAI board. Three of those independent directors were appointed last night – Roy Barrett will serve as Chairperson, with Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy also co-opted to the board – and a fourth director will be appointed in the coming weeks. 

Speaking today at the launch of Virgin Media’s sport schedule for Spring, Quinn “absolutely” ruled himself out of the running to be the next CEO of the FAI, and also distanced himself from a role as the fourth independent director, saying he “wouldn’t have the skillset for it.” 

Quinn has, however, been linked with a role of some kind within the FAI. He is close to new independent Chairperson Roy Barrett, and both were named as members of a visionary group for Irish football which last year published a document outlining an ambitious blueprint for the future of the game in Ireland. 

Quinn confirmed today he is interested in assuming a role of some kind. 

“If there’s a role I can be used in, in a capacity that somehow bring trusts and capability from all of the stakeholders, be it from the commercial world or from the grassroots or the elite game in this country, that I can come in and champion and use what skillsets I have, I would gladly do it.”

The Irish Times yesterday reported Quinn may be involved in a voluntary, community-focused role with the FAI modelled on the Foundation of Light, a charity he set up at Sunderland. 

The42 understands that, while Quinn is open to such a role, he has yet to be offered one by the FAI.

Quinn also heralded the appointment of the three independent directors to the FAI board. 

“It’s a real turning point, but it’s only just one day in time and the problem of technical insolvency still lingers about. It switches now, I think, to a better narrative and I hope government, Uefa and the banks feel there is a new way about to happen, and that they can support it. 

“It’s a real new dawn for the FAI and it’s amazing that skillsets such as those people will be in there now helping the current board members, all of whom will very shortly demand and want change from where they stand in terms of who they represent. I felt that was important.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie